AI, data science and automation are the trinity required for industry

Anant Kulkarni : Inauguration of QCFI meeting

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

For the development of the industrial sector, all industries should maintain quality. Newly created resources should be utilized while adopting a quality development strategy. Artificial intelligence, data science and automation are the trinity of success for the industry, said Anant Kulkarni, vice chairman, Sanjeev Auto Group, while inaugurating the 22nd convention of Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) in the city on Saturday.

Aurangabad division president and national executive member Nitin Kingaonkar presided over. Kingaokar reviewed the activities held since the establishment of the organization and presented the concept of quality development through cultural change.

Organizer Dr Narendra Joshi called upon all the industries to cooperate to make this conference a success. In all, 105 six-member teams from about 71 industrial groups from Aurangabad, Nashik, Jalna divisions have participated. These teams will be presenting the concepts, best practices and benefits achieved in their respective industries.

Around 52 teams who will be victorious in this competition will be admitted to the national convention to be held at Aurangabad. The competition will be concluded in the presence of Babasaheb Valture, plant head of Bajaj Auto Ltd. Association vice president Mangaldas Chorge, Mahendra Wankhede, Amol Girme, Sudhir Patil, Sanjay Vaidya, Mahendra Wankhede, Rahul Deshpande and others were present on the occasion.