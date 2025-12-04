AI to change nature of jobs

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not going to take your job, but it changes the nature of employment. This is a technological evolution. We are in a transition phase. No professional need to worry about this technology,” said Dr Akshay Pottathil (president, Intelligence Research Institute, San Diego, California, US).

He was speaking in a programme organised on ‘Geospatial Intelligence in the Age of AI’ at Anand Hall, Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) on Thursday.

Director General of MIT Dr Munish Sharma, former vice chancellor Dr Vijay Pandharipande, and MIT director Dr N G Patil were also seated on the dais.

He said that earlier, the human analysis used to take hours; now, it is taking a few seconds because of the advancement in technology.

Dr Pottathi said that the threat is all over the place, so there is a need for AI to pre-detect threats.

“ We have a surveillance system on the borders. Cameras were installed there to detect human movement. So, AI-powered data clearing and cleaning is very important,” he said.

The US-based researcher said that real-time data analysis is very important in today’s world. “Once you get this, you are able to analyse the data in real time. Real-time data matters because not everybody can use it,” he said. Dr Smita Kasar conducted the proceedings of the programme.

The president of Intelligence Research Institute (US) said that 6G onwards is not a communication that one can use; it would be for machine-to-machine communication.

He said that if one has six patents and four companies under one’s name, one is a better teacher. “It is better than you doing 10 case analyses, as AI can write them for you today. If you give a paper to AI and just produce the next version of it, it'll do,” he asserted.

Happier doctors

What AI is actually enabling is changing our body itself. We already have pacemakers and have many other things. AI will start controlling how transulins move. It'll be able to look at your watch, get your reading and control things immediately. You don't need to sit there and measure all day. It will improve our lives internally. The AI will help reduce administrative burdens on physicians and make them happier,” he added.