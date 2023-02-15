AIC signs MoU with 7 European countries

Aurangabad: The Atal Incubation Centre-Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University-Foundation (AIC-BAMU Foundation) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with seven European countries on Tuesday.

The European delegations from Vietnam, Romania, France, Argentina, Greece and Spain were present. The countries will provide skills-based short-term training courses on equipment installed in the facility of the AIC, to the students, startups and innovators.

This will also help in creating a platform for students and teachers of university-affiliated colleges to create and support the startup ecosystem on their premises.

Director of AIC Bamu Foundation Dr Sachin Deshmukh presided over the function.

Director of Foreign Student Cell Vikas Kumar, Trang Mai Thi Thu from Vietnam, Debora Domina from Argentina, Mohamed Chaabouni from Greece, Attila Nagy Geza from Romania, Betty Veronique Polter from France, Jorge Ruiz Conde from Spain, Kerron Vaishnav and others were present.

Chief Executive Officer of AIC Amit Ranjan signed the MOU with the European delegates. Expressing his best wishes, university Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole hoped that the success of this joint venture would lead to more collaborations.