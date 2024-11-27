AICTE’s ATAL FDP at Shreeyash; 200 engineering faculty from across India and abroad participating

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shreeyash College of Engineering and Technology (SYCET), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is organizing a one-week Faculty Development Programme (FDP) titled "Advanced Computing Redefined: Exploring AI, Quantum Computing, and Cybersecurity Synergies" here from November 25 to 30. The FDP, conducted under the AICTE Teaching Learning Academy (ATAL) initiative, is being attended by over 200 participants, including faculty members from across India as well as international participants from Australia, UAE, and other countries.

The programme aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, and Cybersecurity, and how these technologies intersect and complement each other. The resource persons include Dr R K Mishra (De Montfort University, Kazakhstan), Dr M P Singh (NIT Patna), Dr Emmanuel Pilli (MNIT Jaipur), Dr Shitala Prasad (IIT Goa), Dr A W Kiwlekar (Dr BATU Lonere), Dr Tanmay Dixit, Director of Cyber Sanskar, Nashik, Dr Gaurav Varshney (IIT Jammu), Dr Parikshit Mahalle (VIT Pune), Dr Ravinder Ahuja, Manager at Evalueserve-India, Dr Ranjay Hazra (NIT Silchar), and Dr B M Patil, principal of SYCET and FDP coordinator.

Dr B M Patil, and Dr Prachi Deshmukh, head of the Computer Science and Engineering Department made efforts for the success. President of Shreeyash Pratishthan Basawraj Mangrule, Col Joy Daniel, Dr P M Ardhapurkar supported organisers.