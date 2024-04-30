AIMIM accused of trying to disturb city harmony!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Airing his views on the incident of stone pelting on a shop in the old city on Monday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate Chandrakant Khaire accused AIMIM of creating terror in the city and preparing for holding a riot.

I am working intending to establish peace in the city. Efforts are taken so that the city's harmony is not disturbed. My role is to eradicate AIMIM and maintain peace in the city, said Khaire.

I do not react to useless questions by useless: Imtiaz Jaleel

When the MP and candidate Imtiaz Jaeel was told that the opposition party candidate’s allegation that AIMIM is trying to cause a riot in the city, he said, “ The opponents will be making many allegations, then does it mean that I should reply to all of them? Referring to the allegation made by Khaire, the MP said, “ I would only say, I do not reply to the useless questions made by useless people. Khaire should sit and demonstrate in front of the police station. I do not have to say anything.”