AIMIM announces names of 5 candidates for Assembly polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM) chief MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday announced the names of five candidates for the ensuing Assembly elections in the State. The names of candidates included the State unit president of the party Imtiaz Jaleel along with two sitting MLAs.

It may be noted that all the parties have started preparations keeping in mind Assembly elections in the State. The AIMIM made an open offer to become an alliance with Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Imtiaz Jaleel had announced last week that if no decision was taken until September 8, the party would contest the election on its own.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi arrived in the city today. He addressed a press conference here at Haj House against the Wakfs Bill.

Talking to media persons, he said that the MVA held discussions about the alliance but did not convey its decision, so, they announced the names of their five candidates.

Once again, Owaisi put the ball in the court of MVA for alliance. The names of the candidates are State unit president of the party Imtiaz Jaleel from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, sitting MLA Mufti Mohammad Ismail from Malegaon, MLA Farooq Shah from Dhule, Farooq Shabdi from Solapur and Raees Lashkaria from Mumbai.

On the question on how many seats will be contested in the State? he avoided answering this question. Owaisi announced the names of the candidates. It is also not clear which candidate will contest from which constituency.