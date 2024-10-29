AIMIM fields 14 candidates to evade allegations of dividing votes

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To prevent vote splitting, the AIMIM party has decided to field 15 candidates in the state this year, down from 44 candidates in 2019, where they managed to win two seats. Four candidates placed second, and 11 secured third position. This time, they aim to contest fewer seats but successfully win more candidates. The state president, Imtiaz Jaleel, said that after November 23, AIMIM will play a kingmaker role in government formation.

AIMIM made several attempts to form an alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi, but these efforts did not yield success until the end. The party has not disclosed the exact number of constituencies it plans to contest. In 2019, AIMIM's presence in 44 major constituencies significantly impacted Congress and NCP, leading to narrow defeats for several prominent leaders. This also resulted in various allegations against the party.

For the 2024 elections, AIMIM has altered its candidate selection strategy, focusing on candidates likely to win. They conducted research to identify constituencies with Muslim and Dalit voters and selected candidates accordingly. On Tuesday, Jaleel revealed some of the party's political cards, announcing candidates for 15 constituencies in the state.

Constituency-wise names of AIMIM candidates:

- Aurangabad East: Imtiaz Jaleel

- Aurangabad Central: Nasser Siddiqui

- Bhiwandi West: Waris Pathan

- Versova: Rais Lashkari

- Byculla: Fayaz Ahmed

- Mumbra: Saif Pathan

- Kurla: Babita Kanade

- Malegaon: Mufti Ismail

- Dhule: Farooq Shah

- Solapur: Farooq Shabadi

- Murtizapur: Manikrao Sarwade

- Miraj: Mahesh Kamble

- Nanded South: Syed Moin and

- Nagpur: Kirti Dongre