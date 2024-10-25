AIMIM fields Nasser Siddiqui against Jaiswal from Central

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

AIMIM today announced its decision to field former corporator Nasser Siddiqui again from Aurangabad Central constituency, this afternoon.

It may be noted that MIM had first fielded Siddiqui against Jaiswal in the 2019 assembly elections and the former had to taste the defeat. Hence nominating the same candidate twice depicts that the party has played a politics and it is not serious in real sense to grab the seat.

Earlier, there was a rumour that former MP Imtiaz Jaleel would be filing his nomination from the Central constituency, but party chief Asaduddin Owaisi made the official declaration by mentioning Nasser Siddiqui on social media in the afternoon. Henceforth, all the rumours regarding Jaleel were put to rest with the announcement.

Repetition of 2019 polls?

Jaleel contested his maiden assembly election in 2014 and got elected by defeating his rivals Pradeep Jaiswal (SHS) and Kishanchand Tanwani (BJP). However, when he got elected as an MP, MIM nominated Nasser Siddiqui against Jaiswal from the central constituency in 2019. SHS Jaiswal won the election against Siddiqui.