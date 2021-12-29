AIMIM hands over 4500 gunthewari files to civic chief

Aurangabad, Dec 29:

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has extended help to the citizens in preparing the files to regularise their properties under Gunthewari Scheme. The party has handed over 4,611 files to the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator, A K Pandey, on Wednesday.

To regularise a house built on 600 square feet plot, the property-holder has to deposit charges between Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The AMC has formed a panel comprising 51 architects and engineers to assist the citizens in preparing the files, free of cost. However, the party claimed that these panellists are collecting around Rs 5,000 from each property-holder. Hence to minimise the financial harassment of the citizens, the task of preparing the Gunthewari files, was undertaken at the office of MP, Syed Imtiaz Jaleel. A total of 4,611 files have been prepared in the last two months.

AIMIM's city president Shareq Naqshbandi, district president Sameer Sajed Builder and members comprising Arun Borde, Ayub Jagirdar, Rafat Yar Khan, Feroz Khan, Naser Siddiqui and Gangadhar Dhage handed over these files to the AMC administrator, on Wednesday. Pandey told them to submit the files in the Gunthewari Cell of the Town Planning Section. It may be noted that AIMIM has prepared the files of poor and needy citizens. Meanwhile, the question has now arisen that who will be paying the challan money. The party's city president said," We have prepared the files so that the citizens do not face hardship and curb monetary harassment. The challan money will have to be deposited by all the property-holders itself."