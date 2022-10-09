AIMIM’s ex-coopted corporator suspended for 6 months

Aurangabad, Oct 9:

MP and president of the State unit of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Imtiaz Jaleel suspended former coopted corporator Abul Hasan Hashmi on Sunday for six months for making corruption charges against some former corporators of the party.

It may be noted that a meeting of AIMIM was held at its office near MGM on September 30 to discuss planning for success in the ensuing Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections.

In the meeting, former corporator Hashmi made accusations of corruption against some party’s former corporators than making suggestions for the improvement and planning for the party’s victory.

However, the speech delivered by Hashmi created turmoil in the MIM. Some office-bearers and ex-corporators presented the video clip of his speech to MP Jaleel. After watching the clip, the AIMIM MP issued a show-cause notice to Hashmi for anti-party activities.

His reply to the notice was unsatisfactory. So, he suspended Hashmi from the party today for six months. In the suspension letter, it was stated the ex-co-opted member should have made complaints with the senior office-bearers of the party than making accusations in public.

“If you (Hashmi) had evidence against the former corporators, you should have submitted it to the party. Also, your posts on social media are not in the interest of the party. The posts can damage the image of the party. So, you are suspended for six months from today,” it was mentioned in the suspension orders.

Meanwhile, two groups have emerged in MIM during the last some years. The groups make allegations and counter allegations against each other.