AIMPLB hosts conference to voice against Waqf Act 2025 on Sunday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To register a protest against the new Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 and sensitise minorities about it, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), in association with all the opposition political parties and various social, cultural, and religious organisations, has launched a silent agitation in all over India including Maharashtra.

Accordingly, as a part of agitation, a conference Tahaffuz-e-Aukaf (Protection of Waqf) is organised at Aam Khas Maidan on May 25 (Sunday) from 6 pm to 10 pm.

Dignitaries like AIMPLB member Hazrat Maulana Umrain Mahfuz Rahmani, Maulana Yasin Ali Usmani Badayuni, senior advocate at Supreme Court of India (SCI) Adv M R Shamshad, Maulana Rafiuddin Ashrafi, Maulana Nizamuddin Fakruddin and vice president of Jamat-e-Islami Hind Malik Motasim Khan, along with political leaders like Imran Pratapgarhi, Jitendra Awhad, Prakash Ambedkar, Waman Mishra, former MP Imtiaz Jaleel and many other public representatives will grace the conference.

AIMPLB members Maulana Moizuddin Qasmi and Maulana Mahfuz-ur-Raheman Farooqui, along with members of the conference committee Wajed Quadri and Ziauddin Siddiqui, addressed the press conference.

“The conference is organised to voice against the anti-Muslim initiative and biased action. The Central Government amended the Waqf Act 1995 and imposed the new one upon us. It is against the Indian Constitution and the fundamental rights granted to the Muslims under its Sections 14, 25, 26 and 29, apart from Shariah. Ironically, the protection to the estate and properties of the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Christian communities is safe and untouched. The act poses a danger to the existence of Muslims. Hence, we all, with the association of all 132 political parties (which are in opposition all over India) and different organisations, have launched a protest all over India in a democratic way. In Maharashtra, the conference to voice against the Act has been held in Beed, Parbhani, Jalgaon, and soon will be held in the city, Nanded, Pune and other cities,” stressed Maulana Qasmi and Maulana Farooqui, appealing to the Muslims and other minorities to attend in the conference in large numbers.

The city president of Congress, Shaikh Yusuf, the city president of NCP, Khwaja Sharfuddin, Dr Shoeb Hashmi, and other office-bearers were also present on the occasion.