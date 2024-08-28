Airline to operate Shirdi-Chennai flight from Sept 24

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news for air passengers as they can now travel to Chennai via Shirdi from next month. The private airliner IndiGo has decided to operate Chennai-Shirdi-Chennai flights from September 24.

Flight 6E 725 will take off from Chennai (MAA) at 2.30 pm and arrive at Shirdi (SAG) at 4.30 pm. The flight bearing number 6E 726 will start the return journey by flying off from Shirdi (SAG) at 5 pm and landing in Chennai (MAA) at 7 pm.

The city experts underline that the journey on the flight is two hours. The city air passengers desirous to visit Chennai can board the flight from Shirdi and avail the facility in large numbers.