Airport operated at night for CM

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 31:

Chief minister Eknath Shinde arrived at Chikalthana Airport in a special plane on Sunday at 5 am. Usually, the Chikalthana Airport is closed at 10 pm, but on Saturday, the Airport was operated even at night. Around 100 employees of the Airport were present on the duty.

Shinde was on tour to the district on July 30 and 31. On Saturday, he had to go Delhi at night. The Airport received the message that he will arrive in the city again at around 2 am. Hence, the employees were present at the Airport for the entire night. However, Shinde arrived at 5 am. A strict police bandobast was deployed at Airport, the sources said.

Shinde had various programmes on Sunday in the city and other parts of the district. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was with him when the plane arrived a Chikalthana Airport. Then the plane went to Mumbai, the sources said.