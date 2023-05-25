Airport starts preparations for operating Haj flights

Manish Gajbhiye

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport has started the preparations for the operation of the Haj flights. The officers of SpiceJet, the Haj service operator visited the Airport on Thursday and inspected the facilities for operating the International flights. The direct flights from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Jeddah Airport will be operated on a daily basis between June 7 and June 27. Every day, the flight with 158 passengers will take off from Chikalthana Airport at 8.30 am and will reach Jeddah within five hours. Similarly, the return flights from July 17 and 27. The flight will depart from Jeddah at 10.35 pm and will reach the city at 8.10 am, the next day.

Discussions with Airline officers

The local Airport Authority of India (AAI) officers discussed various issues related to the operation of flights from the city Airport to Jeddah with the SpiceJet officers from Mumbai on Thursday. The issues related to the easy boarding of the pilgrims, to decide the time to call them at the airport so that the flight should be operated in time. Similarly, the daily air traffic should not be hampered due to the Haj flights operation.

Pandal and chairs for pilgrimage

AAI will erect a huge pandal for the stationing of the pilgrimage coming from various parts of the region at the Airport. Chairs will be provided in the pandal. Similarly, food and water will be made available. The facility for Vazu (ablution) has been provided at the International Flights terminal. Assistance will be taken from the local governing bodies for providing basic facilities like water and movable toilets.

Immigration

Special officers from Mumbai will be stationed at the Airport for completing the immigration and customs clearances of the pilgrimages. Similarly, the local police will help these officers in completing the required procedures.

Security

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is entrusted with the security within the Airport. The Jawans will be deployed all over the airport premises to provide security. Similarly, the assistance of the private security forces and local police will also be taken for additional requirements, the sources said.

Preparations in a preliminary state

The preparations for operating the Haj flights are in the preliminary station. Today, the officers of SpiceJet visited the airport and discussed various issues with the local officers. A meeting will be held at the divisional commissionerate soon, where all the government departments will be called soon and directives will be issued to all the departments for providing services for the smooth operation of the Haj flights.

- Sharad Yewale, airport director