Airport widening, encroachment on 30 percent government land

Aurangabad:

Around 147 acres of land will soon be acquired for the expansion of the Chikalthana International Airport runway, for which the district land records department has completed the measurement and submitted the report to the district collector office. It has come to light that 30 percent of government land has been heavily encroached upon by citizens.

Therefore, attention is now being paid on how to implement the land acquisition process and how much additional compensation will be required. Meanwhile, the measurement report was received by the collector office last week. But Annexure 16 has not been submitted yet. A proposal of the amount of funds required for land acquisition will be prepared and submitted to the government within four days after submitting of the annexure, said deputy collector Prabhoday Mule. Measurement was taken in the first week of October. Last week, the report was submitted by the land records department to the collector office. In all, 139 acres of land will be for the runway and the rest for the taxi-way. However, around 30 percent of the 147 acres is government land that is heavily encroached, said the officials of the land records department.