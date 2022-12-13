Aisa Engineering Expo in the city from Friday

Expo to house 150 stalls, 20000 people to visit

Aurangabad: The Aurangabad Industrial Suppliers Association (AISA), which supplies spare parts to industries worldwide, has organized 'Aisa Engineering Expo' at Ayodhyanagri ground on Railway Station road from December 16 to 19. AISA president Suraj Dumne in a press conference on Monday said that a dome has been erected for this exhibition, and one of these domes is exclusively reserved for industrial safety equipment manufacturing companies and their suppliers.

Dumne said that this exhibition is organized by AISA every two years. There will be around 150 stalls displaying machine tools, automation and robotics, plastics and polymers, power and green energy, electrical and electronics, industrial safety, test and measuring instruments and industrial safety devices. The exhibition will be inaugurated on Friday by the Maharashtra chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Sriram Narayanan and in the presence of cooperation minister Atul Save. The union MSME minister Narayan Rane and State industries minister Uday Samant will be visiting the exhibition.

Two workshops will be held daily on various topics. Dumne added that around 20,000 people from all the engineering colleges, technical education institutes, ITIs, MBA students, teachers, trainers and people interested in the industry will visit this exhibition. Secretary Dattatray Bedade, treasurer Sagar Malani, Milind Umdikar, Satish Mandole were present.