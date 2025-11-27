Aishwarya represents State in West Zone NSS Parade Camp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Aishwarya Bhagwat, an NSS volunteer from Government College of Arts and Science, represented the State at the West Zone NSS Pre–Republic Day Parade Camp 2025. The camp, sponsored by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, was organised by the NSS Regional Directorate, Ahmedabad, in collaboration with Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University, Patan, Gujarat, recently.

Aishwarya was selected as one of only 74 volunteers from across the State. Demonstrating leadership and discipline, she served as the Second Troop Commander, leading a troop of 200 volunteers from six States in the West Zone-- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.