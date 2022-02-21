AISSC holds national Sufi meet in city

Aurangabad, Feb 21:

The Sajjadanashin of Ajmer's Dargah Hazrat Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz (Rz) Syed Naseeruddin Chisti today suggested paying obeisance at dargahs of Sufis and saints for want of peace. He was addressing the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) meet organised at Dargah Hazrat Khawaja Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) in Qaiser Colony (Aurangabad) on Monday.

The sajjadanashins (called caretakers of different dargahs) from all over the country attended the meet. Briefing upon the aim of forming the AISSC, Chisti said," The council aims at uniting all the dargahs and their sajjadanashins. There is a dire need to make public the activities of dargahs like organising 'langar' and imparting 'education'. Do not conduct 'Urs' of dargahs as conventions. I urge the Central Government to undertake research in Wakf Rules and give representation to the caretakers. The council will be active in solving Wakf related issues of various dargahs."

AISSC state's secretary Adv Maheboob-ul-Arifin Nizami, Adv Raziuddin Nehri and Maulana Abdul Bari also guided on the occasion. Maulana Khwaja Shah, Mohammed Shujjauddin, Iftekhar Haqqani Pashan, Maulana Syed Shahbaz Quadri, Maulana Kazi Mohammed Nasiruddin Jahangir, sajjadanashin of Aurangabad's Dargah

Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Maulana Syed Moinuddin alias Mohammed Miyan, Maulana Syed Anwar Shuttari, Maulana Syed Ziauddin Iftekhari, Syed Khusro Hussaini, Syed Shafaat Hussain, Danish Pasha and many others

were present at the meet.