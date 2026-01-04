Ajanta caves crowded with tourists;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Taking advantage of the Sunday holiday, a large number of domestic and foreign tourists thronged the world-famous Ajanta caves. Visitors from Japan, the United States, Russia, Israel and Sri Lanka, along with tourists from various Indian states, filled the cave area. However, due to inadequate bus facilities, tourists had to wait in queues for two to three hours to reach the caves.

On Sunday, around 3,000 tourists visited the caves, but compared to this rush, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation had only nine buses and just four conductors available. As a result, tourists faced major inconvenience in reaching the caves. Frustrated by having to stand in long queues for hours, some tourists got into arguments with the administration. Tourists are demanding that additional buses and staff be arranged during peak periods.

Photo caption: Vice president’s secretary Amit Khare and Nidhi Khare visited the world-famous Ajanta caves on Sunday along with their two children. Archaeological department superintendent Shivkumar Bhagat and Manoj Pawar were present on the occasion.