Ajanta-Ellora Intel Film Festival to be held in Jan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada Art Culture and Film Foundation, Nath Group, MGM University, Yashwantrao Chavan Center, State Government and union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of the union Government will jointly conduct the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival from January 15 to 19.

This is the tenth year of the festival which will be hosted at PVR Inox. The pre-festival meeting was held at V Shantaram Auditorium of MGM Film Arts on Sunday.

The newly appointed director of the festival, renowned director Sunil Sukthankar, was the chief guest. Festival Director Sunil Sukthankar and Head of Film Planning, Chief Amit Patil, presented the entire outline of the upcoming festival.

MGM University Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar and festival convener Nilesh Raut provided information about the various programs. Dr Rekha Shelke talked about the catalogue of the festival. Shiv Kadam made an introductory speech.