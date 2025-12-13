Ajanta–Ellora International film festival announced

Lokmat News Network

The organisers have announced the dates of the Ajanta–Ellora International Film Festival, which brings some of the world’s finest films to audiences in Marathwada. The festival will be held from January 28 to February 1, 2026, at Rukmini Auditorium, the MGM campus, and INOX Theatre at Prozone Mall in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The event will feature a distinguished lineup of national and international artists.

The festival is being held with the support of the Government of India and the Maharashtra government organised by Nath Group, Mahatma Gandhi Mission, Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, and Marathwada Art, Culture and Film Foundation. Prozone Mall is the venue partner, while NFDC and the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation are co-presenters. The festival aims to bring world-class cinema to local audiences, provide a dedicated platform for filmmakers, technicians, artists, and cinema-loving youth, enrich film appreciation at artistic and technical levels, and establish Marathwada and the city as a cultural centre and global production hub. Promoting tourism at national and international levels is also a key objective.

Awards and events galore

The festival will feature the Padmapani Lifetime Achievement Award, Suvarna Kailas Best Film Award, Indian Cinema Competition, World Cinema section, retrospectives, tributes, masterclasses, special lectures, special screenings, panel discussions, and poster exhibitions.

The organising committee including founder president Nandkishor Kagliwal, chief mentor Ankushrao Kadam, honorary president Ashutosh Gowariker, festival director Sunil Sukthankar, Chandrakant Kulkarni, and invitee Nilesh Raut has appealed to cinema lovers to participate in large numbers.