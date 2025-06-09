Ajay Zinjade receives 'Young Scientist Award'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ajay Shivaji Jhinjade from the Department of Botany of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University was honoured with the 'Young Scientist Award' at an international conference held in Sri Lanka, recently.

The ICBT Campus (Colombo) Society of Science, Technology and Humanity held a multidisciplinary international symposium in Colombo recently. More than 83 researchers made oral presentations of their research work through online and offline channels.

Dr Ajay Jhinjade, a research student from Bamu presented his research work. Ajay bagged the "Young Scientist" award for presentation on "Exploring Genetic Diversity and Strategic Management of Vegetable Wilt for Sustainable Agriculture."