Akashwani, Amarpreet Chowks opened for crossing vehicles

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A huge traffic jam was reported on Jalna Road on Thursday as the Akashwani and Amarpreet Chowks were opened for crossing vehicles from both sides.

The chowks were closed four years back by the then DCP after research for two months. In the research, the time taken for going from Golwadi Naka to Cambridge Chowk was recorded. However, the chowks have been opened for crossing vehicles once again.

During the tenure of CP Chiranjeevi Prasad, DCP Nikesh Khatmode executed various experiments to avert the frequent traffic jams. The time taken for going from Golwadi Naka to Cambridge Chowk at 6 am and 8 pm was recorded daily. After the research, a decision was taken to close the Akashwani and Amarpreet Chowks for crossing vehicles. The vehicles were allowed only to go straight from these chowks. However, the residents opposed this decision. In the initial stage, the experiment proved successful. The residents then demanded the then CP Dr Nikhil Gupta to open the chowks for the crossing vehicles again. However, after inspecting the situation, he continued the decision. Now, the newly appointed CP Manoj Lohiya has ordered to open the chowks.

The president of the Jawahar Colony Nagari Kruti Samiti Nandu Gawali said, the residents are agitating for the past year so that the chowks should be opened for the crossing vehicles. The new CP has considered their demand. Hence, it will reduce the accidents and the expenses of the fuel will be saved.

A resident Atiq Ali said that closing the chowks is not a solution to the problem, but proper traffic management is needed.

A resident Shivprasad Mundada said as the chowks were closed the vehicle owners had to travel further and then take a U-turn. Now, their expenses on fuel will be reduced. The traffic police should plan so that there should not be traffic jams on Jalna Road.