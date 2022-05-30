Akashwani’s retired announcer Anant Kale passes away

Aurangabad, May 30:

Akshwani’s retired announcer Anant Kale and a resident of Devanagari passed away due to cardiac arrest at Pune in the early hours on Monday. He was 69 years old. The last rites were performed on him on Monday. He is survived by wife, two daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, two brothers and a sister.

Kale was the native of Dharur in Beed district. He was retired from Akashwani, Aurangabad as senior announcer. Later, he worked as manager in Dnyanvani (IGNU) for three years. He gained popularity through his handwritten monthly magazine ‘Sanket’. A programme highlighting his talent was presented on the popular Doordarshan serial in 90s named Surabhi. He had an extensive library in his house and many students took its benefit for their thesis researches. He was also a writer and a poet.