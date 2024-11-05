Akbaruddin Owaisi calls for Maratha, Muslim, Dalit unity for all-round progress in state

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not speak on critical issues like unemployment and inflation. It is attempting to rule the state by stoking religious divisions between Hindus and Muslims, alleged MIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, appealing to the Maratha, Muslim, and Dalit communities to come together for the overall development of the Marathwada and Maharashtra. Owaisi also expressed his support for Manoj Jarange Patil, the Maratha reservation leader, and assured him of his backing in this struggle.

He was delivering a speech during a public meeting held at Amkhas Ground for the election campaign of Nasser Siddiqui and Imtiaz Jaleel on Tuesday evening.

“ For the sake of power, Shiv Sena has split into two factions. For power, the NCP has also split into two factions. All they care about is power, no matter how it comes. They have no concern for the issues of ordinary people. There is rising unemployment, increasing incidents of violence and injustice against women, and the soaring prices of essential commodities like petrol, diesel, and gas cylinders. The government is least bothered about it. In the last 30 years, not a single rupee has been allocated to the Marathwada Statutory Development Board. The government should allocate at least Rs 50,000 crore for the development of Marathwada," he demanded. At the outset, Owaisi also released the party’s manifesto on the occasion.

Divisive politics weakens the country

He accused the BJP of playing divisive "Hindu-Muslim" politics over the past decade. Also making provocative statements like "Katenge to Batenge" (If they are cut, they will divide). This country does not belong to Yogi (Adityanath) alone, it belongs to everyone. Whether someone wears a tilak, ties a turban, or keeps a beard, this country belongs to all of them. BJP has never made a statement against caste-based or communal politics, he lamented. BJP’s focus on such politics is weakening the nation, he alleged.

Jaleel takes a dig at opponents

While speaking to the audience, Imtiaz Jaleel took a dig at his opponents. He hinted at the seizure of the deposit of the leader who stepped out of the party when he was not given the ticket. He alleged that the Muslim candidates in the fray are contesting due to ‘monetary’ benefits.