Akrosh Maha Rally against privitisation of education

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bhartiya Vidyarthi Morcha (BVM) will stage ‘Akrosh Maha Rally against the privatisation of education across the State on July 28. The Akrosh Maha Rally will take out from the gate of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University to the office of District Collector in the city at 11 am, on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Vidyarthi Morcha’s national campaigner Rakesh Gaikwad said that the Government adopted a conspiracy of education privatisation to deprive Bahujan and minority students in the State of education.

“On the one hand, modern educational facilities like IT and AI are allowed in top English schools, while on the other hand, more than 18,000 Zilla Parishad Marathi schools in the State were closed in the name of low students strength. The schools have become the foundation of education for the children of the poor. It is said that the government does not have funds to strengthen the schools further. However, this Government has made a provision of Rs 36,000 crores for the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme. The quality of education needs to be improved for the future of the country,” he said.

Rakesh Gaikwad said it appears that the Government had forgotten this.

An Akrosh Maha Rally will be organised against this policy of the Government. Vidyarthi Morcha's national in-charge Siddhant Maurya will lead this rally.

State President Jitendra Bhosale, General Secretary Amol Suryavanshi, Sambhaji Brigade's adv Someshwar Aher, Sandesh Kamble, Dharmendra Meshram, Amol Kavane, Prem Shinde and others were present at the briefing.