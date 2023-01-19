Aksharban Maharani are Sheetal Murmure, Vandana Waghchaure

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

With the confidence that ‘I will be Aksharban Maharani’, women at Ramnagar and Mhada Colony enthusiastically participated in ‘One Minute Game Show’. The curiocity that who will be the winner prevailed till the end of the competition. Moreover, the women gathered in large number to encourage their friends who have participated in the competition. Finally, Sheetal Murmure from Ramnagar and Vandana Waghchaure from Tornagadhnagar in Mhada Colony clinched the titles of ‘Aksharban Maharani’.

Lokmat Sakhi Manch and Bhaishree Group have presently organised ‘Mee Aksharban Maharani’ ‘One Minute Game Show’ at various places in the city. The women are eagerly waiting that when will this competition will be organised in their area. The women at the venue are well prepared in advance wherever the organising team goes. The women are very enthusiast to participate in the competition.

Women enjoyed competition in Ramnagar

The competition began behind Swami Samarth Seva Kendra, Vitthalnagar, Ramnagar at 12 noon. The participants were very enthusiastic. The curiosity about the winner of the competition continued till the end.

Every participant tried to be ahead in Ukhana, buscuit, ball, straw, balloon competitions.

Finally, a lucky draw was taken and the Aksharban Maharani was selected.

Winner of Ukhane competition

First - Ujwala Mhaske

Lucky Draw lucky winners

First - Sheetal Murmure

Second - Kavita Sonmare

Third - Kanchan Jawale

Winners of Buscuit Competition

First - Rekha Gawai

Second - Vanita Nirmal

Ball Competition

Sujata Khaderao - Jijabai Khaderao

Straw Competition

Kalpana Ghogre - Jyoti Wankhede

Balloon Competition

Seema Patekar

Curiosity about who won in Mhada Colony

One Minute Game Show started in Mhada Colony at 3 pm. The curiosity was high here about the winner of the competition. Women recited excellent Ukhanas. The ukhanes were so excellent that the juries were confused whom to declare the winner. In all the competition, only one winner is declared but in Mhada colony, two winners were declared. Similarly, pair of winners were given prizes in ball and straw competitions. One can estimate that how the competition was tough. The Aksharban Maharani title was announced from the winner of the lucky draw.

Dream of a house came true in Aksharban

We were trying to have a house of our own for the past many years. But we were not getting a house in our budget. We went to see a house in Akshaban and we like the house in the natural atmosphere and quality construction. Hence, we immediately booked a house.

- Bharti Bhambre

Aksharban is the best

Bhaishree Group’s Aksharban is the best housing project. It is in the vicinity of nature on Beed By-pass Road. The construction of the houses are very excellent and sunrays ralls directly in the house. Quality construct, is the USP of the project. Our biggest dream came true when we booked a house in Aksharban.

- Ajay Gautam Bhagat

Today’s competitions

Jaibhavaninagar - Place: Cidco Garden, 13th Scheme, Jaibhavaninagar. Time - 12 pm to 2 pm.

2) Vijay Chowk - Place: Vijay Chowk, Moreshwar Garde, Vijaynagar. Time - 3 pm to 5 pm.