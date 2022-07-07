Alert cyber police help in getting cheated money back

Aurangabad, July 7:

The city cyber police helped two persons in getting back their money cheated by the cyber fraudsters online. The concerned persons have received the money amounting to Rs 1.06 lakh, informed the cyber police station PI Gautam Patare.

Police said, vegetable vendors Ratan Gujar and Prakash Kathar received phone calls from cyber fraudsters and were told that their bank accounts will be closed due to incomplete KYC information. They asked them to provide the credit and debit card information. They asked them to download Any desk app. When they provided the information they found that the amount was withdrawn from their accounts after some time.

When they realized that they were cheated, they immediately contacted the PI Patare told him about the incident. He directed head constable Vaibhav Waghchaure and Sushant Shelke to take immediate action. They freezed the concerned accounts and searched the e-valet where the amount was transferred. Hence, the complainants received Rs 1.06 lakh immediately.

After receiving the amount, Gujar visited cyber police station and thanked the officers by giving them bouquets.

The action was executed by PI Patare, API Amol Satodkar, PSI Rahul Chavan, head constable Waghchaure and Shelke.