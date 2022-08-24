Alert police save woman attempting suicide

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

The alert police saved the life of a woman who had gone to a lake to commit suicide on Wednesday evening after a quarrel with her husband. She was later counseled and handed over to the family members, informed Waluj MIDC PI Sandeep Gurme.

Police said, the woman Kusum Krishna Giri is a resident of Sajapur and her husband is handicap. Hence, she is the only earning member of the family. However, her husband Krishna Giri used to frequently suspected that she is having an affair. On Wednesday, she had a quarrel with him. Fed up of constant torture, she went to the lake at Sajapur to end her life. She also informed it to her brother Santosh on phone.

Santosh and the family members were searching her near the lake. Meanwhile, PI Gurme, constable Yogesh Shelke, Rahul Ranveer, Swapnil Avcharmal had gone to the lake for the inspection of the Ganpati immersion in the coming days.

The family members told Gurme about missing Kusum. The police and the villagers then started searching her. They found her and PI Gurme counseled her and sent her home with the family members.