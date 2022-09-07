Alert residents save man attempting suicide

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

A 28 years old man gone to railway track near Sangramnagar flyover to commit suicide was saved by the nearby alert residents on Wednesday afternoon.

The resident spotted a man wandering near the railway tracks in suspicious condition at around 4 pm. The president of Aurangabad Metro Association Shrimant Gorde Patil, Chetan Hiwarale and others rushed to him and asked what he was going there. He told them that he lives in Shahnoorwadi area. His elder brother beat him and hence wanted to commit suicide. They took him away from the railway track and counseled him about the effects of suicide. He was convinced and assured them that he will not think of committing suicide.

On receiving the information, Osmanpura police rushed to the spot and took him to the police station. PSI Pravin Wagh also counseled him and he was handed over to his mother and sister.