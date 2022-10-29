Alignment of main pipeline from Nakshatrawadi to Delhi Gate soon

Aurangabad: The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) commissioner and administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari has confirmed that the alignment of an independent water pipeline proposed to be laid from Nakshatrawadi to Delhi Gate will be done in 15 days.

The route of the proposed pipeline is from Nakshatrawadi (Master Balancing Reservoir – MBR) to Delhi Gate. It will pass through Deolai (on Dhule-Solapur Highway), Shivajinagar to Gokul Sweets, Cidco N-2, Jalgaon Road, Harsul T-Point and Delhi Gate. The civic chief inspected the route as per the map today.

It may be noted that under the new water supply scheme, the water will be drawn to the city through the laying of six different size pipelines. Hence during the tour, the civic chief obtained the technical details of 2000 mm, 1500 mm, 1300 mm and 1200 mm size main pipelines, it is learnt.

After reviewing the route, he instructed the AMC's town planning officials to complete the marking of the pipeline route on war-footing; anti-encroachment section to remove the encroachments coming in the route, conduct a joint meeting should be held by the engineers and officials of the AMC and the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) under the headship of the additional municipal commissioner B B Nemane and conduct spot inspection of the works after alignment and before finalisation, he stressed.

AMC's additional commissioner R P Nikam, deputy director (Town Planning) A B Deshmukh, executive engineers M B Kazi, B D Phad and K M Phalak, deputy engineers Kiran Dhande, Manoj Bawiskar, Sanjay Kombade and Lokhande Patil along with MJP executive engineer Ajay Singh and others accompanied the civic chief during the inspection.