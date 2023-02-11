All, including MLAs, MPs are equal before law

Lokmat News Network

The people’s representatives have been given special privileges so that the legislation and parliamentary affairs should run smoothly. If they are on this work, they cannot be arrested. But, it does not mean that they have safeguards against IPC and CRPC sections”, opined the legislative council deputy speaker Neelam Gorhe. She was delivering a lecture on ‘Ordinance, special powers and different weapons’ at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University’s (BAMU) Department of political science on Saturday. Head of the department Dr Suja Shakir presided over.

Gorhe further said the general public has the perception that the people’s representatives have the safeguards of the law, but they have to be present before the court, can be punished and also have to go to jail like the common people.

There are around 14 weapons used in the house including questions, calling attention motions, special issues, and others. People generally think that people’s representatives are emotionless. There is a chaotic situation everywhere and one community is rising against the other. The constitutional remedies are being breached. All these aspects are considered in the house proceedings, which is a positive aspect, Gorhe said.

She later interacted with the students and answered their questions. Dr Satyapal Kamble, Dr Balasaheb Kilche, Dr Savita Nage, Raju Vaidya, Tukaram Saraf and others were present.