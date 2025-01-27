All India Mushaira, Sufi Music & Art Exhibition to be held on Jan 29

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ummeed Cultural Foundation will conduct an India Mushaira, Sufi Music and Art Exhibition at Vande Mataram Hall, on Jan 29 .

An exhibition of calligraphy art created by Farisa Jabeen, Canvas Paintings by Anam Quazi, a collection of rare photographs of Aurangabad city by Mudassar Nadeem and an exhibition of wildlife photography by Sameer Ali Khan will be arranged at the art gallery of Vande Mataram Hall at 11 am.

"Wohi Falak, Sitare Naye’a poetry recital by young Urdu poets of the city will be organised from 4 pm to 6 pm at Vande Mataram Hall Amphitheater. Ahmed Aurangabadi, Qazi Javed Ahmed Nida, Dr Nusrat Hanafi, Bilal Anwar, Wasim Rahi, Imran Rizvi, Abdul Azim Azeem will present their poetry. A Sufi music concert will be hosted from 6 pm to 8 pm. An All India Mushaira commence at 8 pm.

Renowned Urdu poets including Majeed Deobandi, Mumtaz Naseem, Nadeem Farrukh, Shakeel Azmi, Azm Shakeri, Saleem Mohiuddin and others will participate in it. Senior poet of Aurangabad city Raza Jalnavi will preside over All India Mushaira.