All party leaders boycott Minority Commissionerate ceremony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Minority Minister Abdul Sattar inaugurated the Minorty Commissionerate at Haj House on the evening of Wednesday. However, leaders of Shinde Sena, Congress, BJP and NCP factions turned their backs on the programme.

Minority Minister Abdul Sattar, who waited for a long time, inaugurated the commissionerate along with the officials.

Since Dr Kalyan Kale's name was not there on the invitation card for the event, Congress started protesting for two days.

Mahayuti Government recently decided to set up a minority commissionerate.

TheMinorityMinister insisted that this commissionerate should be in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A total of 86 officers and employees of the Commissionerate had no place to sit. Finally, the building of Haj House was selected.

Earlier, the Waqf Tribunal (Court) was brought into this building. The visits of citizens and lawyers increased at Haj House due to this.

Meanwhile, the Congress and Uddhav Sena strongly opposed bringing the Commissionerate of the State here.

Despite this opposition, the inauguration ceremony was held. Congress was angry as there was no name of MP Dr Kale on the invitation card. His name was included in the invitation card sometime before the inauguration.

The inauguration was scheduled to take place at 4 pm. Even at 5 pm, not a single leader came to the Haj House. Officers and activists were waiting for the event. Then Abdul Sattar's caravan entered.

After learning that the leaders of other political parties were not present, Sattar took the Divisional Commissioner, Collector, and Superintendent of Police along with him and unveiled the cornerstone.

Box

Whose names were on the invitation card?

The invitation card has the names of many leaders. They included Guardian Minister Sandeepan Bhumare as chairman of the event, Housing Minister Atul Save as the chief guest, Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve, Waqf Board chairman Wajahat Mirza, MPs Bhagwat Karad, Fouzia Khan and Dr Kalyan Kale, MLCs Satish Chavan and Vikram Kale, MLAs Haribhau Bagade, Sanjay Shirsat, Prashant Bamba, Pradeep Jaiswal, Ramesh Bornare, Udaysinha Rajput.

Box

Oppose to whom exactly?

As the leaders of all political parties were absent for the ceremony of the Minority Commissionerate, there was a hot discussion among the citizens. Was the opposition of the political parties to Abdul Sattar or to the Minority Commissionerate? This was also being discussed.