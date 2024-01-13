All party meeting of grand alliance today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District and tehsil office bearers of all 14 major parties including BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde group), Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar), Republican Party of India (Athawale) have organized a meeting on Sunday at Tapadia Natyamandir.

In a press conference on Saturday, BJP state general secretary Sanjay Kenekar, said that this meeting has been organized to increase the spirit of friendship and coordination with all the parties in the grand alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Union minister of state Ramdas Athawale, union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, minister of state Atul Save, Minister Abdul Sattar along with MLAs Sanjay Shirsat, Pradeep Jaiswal, Haribhau Bagde, MLC Satish Chavan, and all the MLAs of the grand alliance will be present.