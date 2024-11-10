All-round development of Constituency is goal: Anuradha Chavan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “All-round development of the Constituency is my goal. I have worked on various positions for the last ten to twelve years, motivated by this goal,” said Anuradha Chavan, candidate of the Mahayuti in PhulambriAssemblyConstituency while interacting with the voters.

Anuradha Chavan on Sunday spoke to the citizens of Rajnagar, Bambat Nagar, Railway Gate No. 56 area, Shivaji Colony, Vitthal Nagar, Mhada, Murtijapur, Torna Gad Colony, Chikalthana, Kamgar Colony, Bajrang Nagar, Chaudhary Colony, Ambika Nagar.

She said that as a member of the Zilla Parishad and chairman of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee in the Constituency, she worked in all areas such as roads, electricity, water, health, education, women empowerment, keeping in mind the goal of overall development of the Constituency.

Former Mayor Bapu Ghadamode, Deepak Khotkar, Ramchandra Narwate, Bandu Thube, Mohan Salve, Sunil Jagtap, Bhagwan Bhume, Siddharth Mane and others were present.