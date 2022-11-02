All Souls Day observed by the Christian community

Community prayer at the cemetery

Aurangabad:

On the occasion of 'All Souls Day', Christian brothers of all sects in the city paid tribute to their departed relatives by offering community prayers and Holy sacrifice mass at the burial grounds, on Wednesday.

After the prayer, the relatives placed garlands, bouquets and flowers on the graves of their departed relatives. Incense sticks and candles were lit near the graves as a mark of homage. At the request of those present, the clergy offered personal prayers at the graves of their relatives.

Rev Ranjan Rathod presided over the community prayers offered at the Marathwada Dharmaprant Padegaon Christian crematorium. SY Ghule, Rev Rajendra V Dive, Rev SS Battise, Rev Vilas Nade, Rev Moses Wadagale, Rev SS Nikalje and others were present along with priests. Likewise, the Holy Mass was offered by the Aurangabad Catholic Dharmaprant. The parish priest Rev Father Stephen Almeida, Vicar General Rev Father Benny Calicut, Rev Father Leslie Rodriguez, Rev Father Walter, Rev Father Vilas and other priests and devotees were present.