Alliance broke due to arrogance, but they are not ready to admit it: Sanjay Shirsat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Referring to the municipal corporation elections Shinde Sena leader and guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat claimed, “ We made sincere efforts to form an alliance with the BJP. However, due to the arrogance of their local leaders, the alliance fell apart, though they are not willing to accept this.”

After holding a meeting of party candidates at the party’s central campaign office at Nirala Bazaar, Shirsat interacted with the media persons on Monday. He said, “ Owaisi, who calls himself the Nawab of Hyderabad, will come here and use provocative language. It appears that he will try to incite riots, carry out attacks and disturb the peace of the city. Just look at his social media posts and statements, they are extremely dangerous. He wants to create a Hindu–Muslim divide,” said Shirsat appealing to the citizens of the city to remain alert.

At the same time, Shirsat warned that “we will have to respond in the same language.” Taking a jibe, he added, “Do not forget that your ‘nawabdom’ was wiped out by a single man, our Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.”

Shirsat further said that UBT Sena has now joined the AIMIM camp, as the Uddhav Sena has given candidatures to 12 ‘mamus’. “As a result, the real political opponents of the Shinde Sena are AIMIM and the Uddhav Sena,” he stressed.