Allopathic Wellness Centre to be launched in city on Mar 22

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Allopathic Wellness Centre (AWS)’ under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) will be launched in the city on March 22 for the Central Government employees and pensioners.

The CGHC is a comprehensive health services delivery scheme of the union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, providing healthcare facilities to the Central Government employees and pensions of all the departments and ministries as well as those from all Indian services.

Also, it is extending medical facilities to various Government dignitaries including ex-Governors, MPs and ex-MPs.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya through a letter informed MP Jaleel that Allopathic Wellness Centre would be inaugurated in the city at 10 am, on March 22, fulfilling the long cherished demands of serving employees and pensioners.

Box

CGHS in 79 cities

The AWCs of CGHS are becoming functional in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on March 22. With this, the CGHS coverage has increased to 79 cities through 338 AWCs.