Allotment of industrial plots has not been suspended

Clarification by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Sena criticizes the move

Aurangabad, Sep 17:

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday clarified that the State government has not suspended the plots allotment to industries and more impetus is being given for bringing investment

Shinde interacted with the reporters after flag hoisting ceremony at Siddharth Garden on Marathwada Mukti Sangram. Shinde said, CM from Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra are attending a programme in Hyderabad. Hence I will have to be leaving right after the programme. The announcements made today will be reviewed from the war-room. A decision will be taken soon regarding the statutory development board to clear the backlog in Marathwada. The Shiv Sena-BJP government is committed to this. Efforts will be made to complete other projects including Marathwada water grid on time. Instructions have been given to the concerned department to provide more subsidies and facilities to the industries and investors who want to come to Maharashtra. Officials have been instructed to implement the single window scheme for the permission process.

When asked whether, the then Mahavikas Aghadi government suspended the process of allotment of plots in the industrial sector, Shinde said that only information was taken in this regard. No adjournment has been given for allotment of plots. The industry minister and officials have been instructed to give more impetus for bringing investment. I will not comment on what happened in the last two-and-a-half years, but in the future, investors and entrepreneurs who want to come to the State will have full support from the State government.

Sena criticises the move

Suspension of allotment of industrial plots will force industries out of the State. All the plot allotment files have been called from the MIDC officials. Some officers have also been transferred. The anger against the government is visible as officers rushed to MAT. Leader of opposition in legislative council Ambadas Danve criticized that although the CM says that there is no adjournment, it will affect the investment in the State.