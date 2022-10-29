Although the names are different, God is the same

Vijay Prakash Swami: Huge crowd at Jabinda ground for Srimad Bhagwat

Aurangabad:

There is one Samhita consisting of 18,000 Shlokas and even though Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh, Ganpati and Hanuman are different names, God is one, said Vijay Prakash Swami. He was speaking at the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Saptah which began from Friday at Jabinda ground, Satara road. On this occasion, Swamiji explained the importance of Bhagwat Katha.

Shrimad Bhagwat Saptah is organised by Yogi Divine Society, Powai every day between 3.30 pm and 8 pm. A grand dome has been erected on the ground for this purpose. Swamiji further said that a sweets shop has various types of items like Jalebi, Rabdi, and Balushahi. However, they are all considered as sweets. Also, although God has different names, he is one. The Bhagwat katha is told in two ways. One by Vyas method and one by Narayani method. The Bhagvata of Narayani method is narrated with the help of music. During the Katha, the birth of Parikshit and the arrival of Shukdev Maharaj were shown in live tableau on Friday. On the second day of Bhagwat Katha on Saturday, Guru Dattatraya Janmotsav, Shiva Utsav, Dhruva Akhyan (Vishnu Puja) katha were told to the devotees. Large number of devotees were present for the programme.