Alumni meet at MGM on Saturday

Aurangabad:

MGM College of Management has organized a meet for MBA alumni on October 15 at Aryabhatta Auditorium of MGM at 5 pm. The gathering has been named 'Homecoming 2022'. The gathering has been organized to bring students together, to develop mutual bonds, to inspire and guide new students from alumni who have reached the pinnacle of success. Dean and director of department of management and commerce of MGM University Dr Vijaya Deshmukh has appealed to students to participate in the meeting in large numbers.