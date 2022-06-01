Always stand by truth: Kanhaiya Kumar

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 1:

The young politician Kanhaiya Kumar today appealed to the audience to always stand by the truth and ensure that the voice of truth is never suppressed.

He was addressing the audience at a function organised to release the book authored by Niranjan Takle ‘ Who killed Judge Loya’ at Tapadiya Natyagruh on Wednesday. MP Kumar Ketkar presided over.

Kanhaiya said, “Today a disclaimer has to be published, to tell the truth. Take entry in BJP to portray patriotism. Democracy and the Constitution are being taken for granted. There are many burning issues before the nation. More than 47 crore people are jobless. Now, they have lost hope and stopped hunting for jobs. Moreover, efforts are made to divide society in the name of symbols. The people raising voices of truth will continue to take birth in every era, but when we (you) will stand for truth is my major concern. An attempt to synchronise science and religion is underway. Is it possible to start Facebook by chanting a mantra?”

Kumar Ketkar drew the attention of the audience saying, “A total of 32 lakh citizens are languishing in different jails of India without any evidence. No discussion is made upon it. This indicates that we are unaware of the truth. It also depicts our lethargy and our busy attitude. The mindset that nothing has happened is strengthening. There are 55 crore citizens belonging to the medium class category. They are getting salaries and bonuses as well. Hence they are not aware of the hike in the prices of essential commodities.”

Ketkar also alleged that to erect the ‘Gudi’ of Hindutva in India, the aid is coming from Hindus staying abroad.

Expert Jaidev Dole also spoke on the occasion. Neel Nagvekar and Krishna Salve were felicitated on the occasion. The author Niranjan Takle made an introductory speech and Machindra Gorde proposed a vote of thanks.