Amarjeet Kaur passes away

Aurangabad, March 26:

Amarjeet Kaur, wife of Amarjeet Kaur Chhabda and a resident of Bluebells Apartment, besides Prozone Mall, died of cardiac arrest on Saturday. She was 64 and is survived by a son and two daughters. Her funeral procession was taken from her residence at 11 am. Last rites were performed on her at Kailasnagar Smashanbhumi.