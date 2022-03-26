Amarjeet Kaur passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 26, 2022 06:45 PM2022-03-26T18:45:02+5:302022-03-26T18:45:02+5:30
Amarjeet Kaur, wife of Amarjeet Kaur Chhabda and a resident of Bluebells Apartment, besides Prozone Mall, died of cardiac arrest on Saturday. She was 64 and is survived by a son and two daughters. Her funeral procession was taken from her residence at 11 am. Last rites were performed on her at Kailasnagar Smashanbhumi.