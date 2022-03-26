Ambassadors overwhelmed after seeing Ellora caves

Aurangabad, March 26:

Ambassadors from seven countries were overwhelmed to see the world famous Ellora caves on Saturday. They were amazed to see the world-class historical heritage and the carvings and architecture of the monolithic temple caves. They visited Ellora on Saturday evening. A huge police bandobast was deployed in and around the caves.

The delegation consisted of Chiang Ming Fung (Singapore), Zacharyas Lim (Singapore), Ana Lekwal (Sweden), Marja Sirakka Inning (Germany), Yong Og Kim (Korea), Kobe Shoshani (Israel), Albaters Wilhelmus de Jong (Netherlands), Alexei Surov, Goorgie Dreyer (Russia), security officer Yovel Baruch, Rahamim Hoshbati, Taiwan chamber of commerce president Jennifer Makhecha, Swiss business commissioner M Vijay, USISPF director Surabhi Wahal and JETRO director general Munenori Mustang. The ambassadors first visited the Buddhist Cave no 10. The delegation then visited the Kailash caves and were amazed and overwhelmed to see the intricate sculptures. Many were asking every minute detail to the guide. Z security was provided to the delegations.