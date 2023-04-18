Ambedkar Jayanti at Winchester School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Winchester International English School paid homage to the architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on the occasion of Bhim Jayanti.

His photo frame was garlanded by the student Swarit Nade who was attired like Dr Ambedkar. Sadhana Suriyawanshi anchored the programme. Urdu poetry to suit the occasion was recited by Saba Anjum. Students Syeda Aqsa (English), Aradhiya Rathor (Marathi) and Khan Khatada (Hindi) delivered speeches. Preamble to the constitution was read by student Ankita Dubile. Principal/director Dr Afsar Khan regarded Dr Ambedkar as the Indian polymath and civil rights activist.