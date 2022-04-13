Ambedkar Jayanti to be celebrated amid various programmes today

Aurangabad, April 13:

After a break of almost two years due to Corona, the followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar will celebrate 131st Ambedkar Jayanti with enthusiasm and gaiety on Thursday. People have made grand preparations for the celebrations.

A grand procession will be organised in the evening and it is expected that a record gathering of the people will be seen during the procession.

Earlier, tributes will be paid to Dr Ambedkar at Bhadkalgate since morning. A programme of All Parties Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Utsav Committee will be held here. Committee chairperson will chair the meeting.

Minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, CP Dr Nikhil Gupta and others will be present. Executive president Sanjay Thokal and chairman of reception committee Prashant Shegaonkar have appealed the people to be present in large numbers.

Shahir Suresh Jadhav and his team will present Powada at City Chowk at 7.30 pm, informed the founder president of Mahasangh Ratankumar Pandagale and president P J Nikam Guruji. The Mahasangh will distribute mementos to the Bhim Raths coming through procession here.