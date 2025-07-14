Ambedkarite activists burn copy of Public Safety Bill at Kranti Chowk, call it ‘BJP Safety Bill’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ambedkarite activists set fire to a copy of the newly passed Public Safety Bill at Kranti Chowk on Monday, declaring it an assault on democracy and vowing to continue their protest until the bill is scrapped.

The agitation began around 1.30 pm as hundreds of activists and leaders gathered at the protest site. After offering floral tributes to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, they raised slogans denouncing the state government and accused it of stifling dissent. “This isn’t a Public Safety Bill, it’s a BJP Safety Bill,” said protesters, questioning the need for such legislation when strict laws like UAPA and MCOCA are already in place. They alleged that the bill is a pretext to target social groups and arrest those opposing government policies. Calling the law draconian and anti-constitutional, the leaders warned that the fight will intensify if the government fails to repeal it.