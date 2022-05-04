AMC administrator inspects Shakkar Baoli, Harsul Tank

Aurangabad, May 4:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey today inspected the Harsul tank and heritage Shakkar Baoli (well situated on Himayat Baugh campus). He also inspected the water filteration plant in the peripherry. Pandey also ordered the AMC and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) officials to submit report so as to increase the capacity of water by 10 MLD.

He also sought information on whether the well water could be brought into use and upto what quantity. The aim is to increase the capacity of water availability in the city and to tackle the demand of water in summer.

Meanwhile, the officers claimed that the availability could be increased by 1 MLD if the water is lifted from Shakkar Baoli. Pandey then suggested to transport the water till Shahgunj and Delhi Gate ESRs and then supply it to the citizens. This may reduce the burden on Cidco-Hudco elevated storage reservoirs, it is hoped.

The city engineer S D Panzade, executive engineer (water supply) Heman Kolhe, deputy engineer Padme, MJP’s executive engineer Ajay Singh, AMC public relations officer Tauseef Ahmed and others were present on the occasion.