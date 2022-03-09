AMC-ASCDCL conducts study tour to Delhi

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, March 9:

A delegation comprising the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC)and the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL)has returned from a study tour to Delhi, recently.

It may be noted that the ASCDCL will be spending Rs 94 crore on providing health and education facilities through upgradations under the heads of Smart Health and Smart Education. Hence prior to implementation, the ASCDCL’s chief executive officer A K Pandey recommended sending the delegation on study tour.

The delegation visited several Mohalla Clinics and Government Schools. It may be noted that the state government under the leadership of the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has made recordable and citizens-friendly contributions.The AMC and ASCDCL officers were touched and impressed on seeing successful implementations of citizens welfare schemes.

According to sources, “The delegation will be submitting their report to the CEO on Thursday. After approval, the project implementation will be started in the city. The delegation to Delhi comprised of the municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha, education officer Ramnath Thore and ASCDCL officer Imran Khan.”

Smart Schools

The Delhi government has established government schools equipped with adequate facilities like the private schools. There is a huge response for admissions. The parents form beelines to admit their wards in the government schools.

The team was impressed on seeing neat and tidy school campus, huge size of classrooms, well-maintained classes, good buildings, pleasant atmohsphere, quality benches, spacious library, subject wise laboratory, adequate facilities of drinking water, lavoratory, open ground and sports items.This indicates standard of education in the real sense.

Mohalla Clinics

The civic delegation were also shocked to see the rush of visitors at Mohalla Clinics.These clinics are set up on tiny spaces.The health facility available at this clinic is of high quality. There is no need for the patient to visit any chemists shop.All the medicines are made available by the state government to him at the clinics.The different types of testings is also done free of cost. These clinics were having AC and connected with CCTV cameras.